The "magic" of worm grunting If you are looking for live fishing bait, you could dig up some worms – or, you could use a bizarre trick involving vibrations to conjure earthworms out of the soil. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks into a little-understood process known as "worm grunting." He also visits Sopchoppy, Florida, the self-described "Worm Capital of the World," to attend the Worm Gruntin' Festival – a big party celebrating the town's favorite invertebrate.