The Linda Lindas on debut album, viral success The all-girl punk rock band The Linda Lindas went viral last year after performing their song "Racist, Sexist Boy" at a Los Angeles public library. The Linda Lindas, made up of sisters Lucia de la Garza and Mila de la Garza, their cousin Eloise Wong and longtime friend Bela Salazar, talked with Anthony Mason about their debut album, "Growing Up," getting support from their punk idols and using music to send a feminist, anti-hate message.