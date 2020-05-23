The life and legacy of Charles Drew, the African American doctor who pioneered blood banks An experimental procedure that transfers blood plasma from a coronavirus survivor into the bloodstream of a patient still battling the disease is among the most promising treatments amid the pandemic. Its creation is credited to one man, Charles Drew. Drew was inspired to go into medicine after the devastating Spanish Flu pandemic took the life of his sister. Michelle Miller looks at Drew's life and accomplishments, and speaks to his daughter, Charlene Drew Jarvis, about his legacy.