The League: Invite-only dating app draws wait list of 75K people The League is a new dating app that claims it will help you find the right partner, provided you fit in. Like a lot of other dating sites, it's free to join, but unlike others, good luck getting in. It already has a wait list of 75,000 people. Anna Werner spoke to The League's creator Amanda Bradford in an interview you'll see only on "CBS This Morning."