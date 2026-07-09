The Larry Millete Verdict | Case by Case More than five years after Maya Millete was last seen at her Chula Vista home, a jury has found her husband, Larry Millete, guilty of first-degree murder. In this special bonus episode, CBS News legal analyst Caroline Polisi revisits the evidence, the witnesses, and the unanswered questions that defined this no-body murder trial. From allegations of control and marital conflict to digital evidence, missing miles, and the now-infamous spellcaster testimony, we examine the case that captivated Southern California and beyond. And even with a verdict, the central question remains unanswered: Where's Maya?