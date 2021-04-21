Live

Watch CBSN Live

The Jacob Wetterling case

Nearly 27 years after he went missing, Jacob Wetterling's loved ones finally know what happened to him. A Minnesota man confessed Tuesday to kidnapping and killing the 11-year-old boy in October of 1989.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.