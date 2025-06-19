The impact of Trump's two-week pause on Iran attack decision President Trump has been briefed on both the risks and the benefits of bombing Fordo, Iran's most secure nuclear site, and his mindset is that disabling it is necessary because of the risk of weapons being produced in a relatively short period of time, multiple sources told CBS News. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president will make a decision on whether to order a strike within the next two weeks. Benjamin Jensen, senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, joins to discuss.