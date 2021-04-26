Live

Watch CBSN Live

The Hostage Policy

Should the U.S. government pay ransom money? Lesley Stahl speaks to a counterterrorism adviser who admits U.S. failures in dealing with hostages, and to the parents of Steven Sotloff, a journalist who was kidnapped and killed by ISIS.
