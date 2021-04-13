Live

Watch CBSN Live

The history of Groundhog Day

Charles Osgood offers the story of how a holiday marking the coming of Spring, featuring a hibernating animal, first made its appearance, and how often the prognosticating Punxsutawney Phil gets it right.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.