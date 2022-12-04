CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
French President Emmanuel Macron says trade concerns are "fixable"
Mass power outage in North Carolina caused by gunfire, repairs could take days
Shane Van Boening and the changing world of professional pool
Blinken says U.S. still "actively engaged" with Russia over prisoner swap
Supreme Court again confronts case pitting free speech against LGBTQ rights
Elon Musk and Twitter: Is he in over his head?
Raskin on Jan. 6 committee and Trump: "People are hungering for justice"
Child and woman found dead after plane wreckage discovered in Gulf of Mexico
St. Edward's Crown moved from Tower of London for King Charles' coronation
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
The Great One: Jackie Gleason | 60 Minutes Archive
From 1984, Morley Safer's profile of the "Great One," Jackie Gleason.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On