Live

Watch CBSN Live

The global impact of George Floyd: United Kingdom

In June 2020, the United Kingdom saw the largest Black Lives Matter protests in the world outside of the U.S. Activists say England has more covert racism than the United States — but they are still fighting many of the same issues.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.