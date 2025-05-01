The Farris Wheel | Post Mortem The matriarch of a wealthy family spins a tale trying to pin the murder of her husband on her own son. Watch "The Farris Wheel" and then join "Post Mortem" host Anne-Marie Green and "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant as they discuss the murder of Gary Farris, whose remains were discovered in a burn pile on his farm in 2018. His wife, Melody, was convicted of his murder. They discuss the shocking moment when Melody claimed their son was the killer, the lingering mystery of how Gary's body was moved to the burn pile, and Peter's exclusive interview with Melody right after she was sentenced to life in prison.