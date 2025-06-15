Watch CBS News

The dog that won over Steve Hartman's heart

Correspondent Steve Hartman admits that he wasn't eager to become a dog dad, when his wife brought home an Australian Labradoodle. But it wasn't long before Hartman discovered a new role for himself: dog's best friend.
