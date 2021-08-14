Free CBS News App
The Dish: Trong Nguyen on creating a new cuisine
Opening a restaurant is a big achievement but creating a whole new cuisine is another deal. That’s what Chef Trong Nguyen did at Houston’s “Crawfish and Noodles,” where he blends the crabs and crawfish of cajun country. Janet Shamlian has his story.
