Watch CBS News

"The Dish": The journey of Ras Plant Based

Michelle Miller shares the story of Romeo and Milka Regalli, the husband-and-wife team behind Ras Plant Based, whose commitment to community and plant-based cuisine helped them open a second location in New York City.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.