The Dish: Hawa Hassan's return to her roots Somali native Hawa Hassan grew up here in the United States, but it was her homeland and reconnection with her family that sparked her passion: a love of East African cuisine. To bring the flavors of home here, she started a line of sauces and just released a cookbook, "In Bibi's Kitchen." Hassan speaks to Dana Jacobsen about the book and the journey that brought her to it.