The Dish: Chef Tony Gemignani Chef Tony Gemignani's specialty is arguably Americans' favorite food: pizza. He started in the early 1990s at his brother's pizzeria, entertaining diners with pizza-throwing tricks. He's since won numerous world titles, including World Champion Pizza Maker at competitions in Italy. Now, he's the chef and owner of a pizza empire with 16 locations, including his flagship restaurant, "Tony's Pizza Napoletana" in San Francisco. Gemignani joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his culinary journey and signature dishes.