The Dish: Chef Timothy Hollingsworth Timothy Hollingsworth's humble beginnings in the food industry began with a job as a dishwasher. From there, he rose through the ranks and to the highest heights eventually becoming chef-de-cuisine at Thomas Keller's world-renowned French. He eventually stepped out on his own in Los Angeles, where his Otium serves vibrant rustic dishes flavored with the influence of his worldwide travels. Hollingsworth joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss his culinary journey.