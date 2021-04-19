The Dish: Chef Ouita Michel Along with her great cooking, Chef Ouita Michel brings a unique backstory. She was raised in Louisiana and Kentucky, which has been home ever since. After culinary school in New York, she returned to Bluegrass Country. She is now executive chef and owner of five restaurants, including the popular "Holly Hill Inn," in partnership with her husband, Chris. She is also a chef-in-residence at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Michel joins "CBS This Morning" to share her story and some signature dishes.