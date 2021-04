The Dish: Chef Michael Kornick Chef Michael Kornick is one of the most popular and honored restaurateurs in Chicago. He grew up cooking with his mother and grandmother and declared he wanted to become a chef at an early age, launching his own catering company by 16. He's now the chef and proprietor of several Chicago-area restaurants, including "MK," "DMK Burger Bar" and "Fish Bar." Kornick joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to share his culinary journey and some signature recipes.