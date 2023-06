The Dish: Chef Jio Dingayan puts stamp on Houston food scene at "Money Cat" restaurant Jio Dingayan has many of the qualities a head chef would need to be successful, but decades of experience isn't one of them. CBS News' Jamie Wax went to Texas to learn how the innovative 22-year-old head chef is shaking up the Houston food scene by blending the flavors of Texas, Japan and the Philippines to create unique culinary works of art.