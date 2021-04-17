The Dish: Chef Brian Tsao Chef Brian Tsao developed his pan-Asian cooking style in a natural, yet roundabout way. He was born in New York City, but at age 15 found himself studying in China. He'd also become the guitarist of the country's first touring thrashcore band, and in the process learned about the food of China's diverse regions. A Culinary Institute of America graduate, Tsao is now executive chef at Mira Sushi & Izakaya and Kimoto Rooftop, New York's first Asian beer garden, melding influences from China, Korea, Japan, Malaysia and the U.S. into what he calls "interesting but still authentic food."