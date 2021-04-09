The Dish: Chef Alex Stupak He made his first appearance in a professional kitchen at the age of twelve after he convinced the restaurant’s owner he was of legal age. That was the start of a very successful career as an award winning pastry chef in some of the nation’s top kitchens. He’s now changing the face of Mexican cuisine in New York City as chef and owner of Empellón. He has been named best chef by Food and Wine and received a nomination by the James Beard foundation for best new chef, New York City. His first book “Tacos: Recipes and provocations,” hits the shelves on October 20th. Chef Alex Stupak joins “CBS This Morning.”