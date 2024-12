The costs of Trump "Border Czar" Tom Homan's plan to bring back migrant family detentions In an interview with the Washington Post Thursday, President-elect Donald Trump's "border czar" pick Tom Homan said he was open to reintroducing family detention centers and that detained migrants would have the choice of leaving their U.S.-born children behind or all being deported together. CBS News political reporter Taurean Small has more.