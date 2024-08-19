The Climate Election: The problem with power, explained Before Ernesto was a hurricane, it was a tropical storm. But that's all it took to wipe out electricity for nearly all of the U.S. Virgin Islands and half of Puerto Rico. And it's not just an island problem. Extreme weather across the entire U.S. is taking a toll on infrastructure that is being used long past its life expectancy. As we get closer to Election Day, CBS Los Angeles' Marina Jurica tells us what to know about the intersection of climate and energy.