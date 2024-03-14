Watch CBS News

The Capital of Free Russia I Sunday on 60 Minutes

As Russia’s presidential election looms, many of Vladimir Putin’s political opponents are dead or in exile. This Sunday, Scott Pelley meets some of those who defied Putin and were forced to flee to the nearby capital of Vilnius, Lithuania.
