The Boy Across the Street | Post Mortem Watch "The Boy Across the Street " and then join "Post Mortem" host Anne-Marie Green and "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty as they discuss the 1979 murder of Catina Rose Salarno, who was shot by her ex-boyfriend, Steven Burns, and her family's ongoing fight to keep him in prison. Erin shares how her producers tracked down witnesses more than four decades later, how attending the recent parole hearing changed her opinion on the case, and the lasting impact Salarno's death has had on her family.