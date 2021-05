The bonds that bind power couple Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz Alicia Keys has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide and won 15 Grammys. Her husband, Grammy award-winning producer Swizz Beatz, is the man behind songs like Kanye West's "Ultralight Beam" and Beyoncé's "Ring the Alarm." Tonight, the Recording Academy will honor the couple with the Producers & Engineers Wing award. Gayle King sat down with them ahead of their big night for their first interview together.