The big business of cyber ransom Hackers infiltrated a California hospital’s computer network earlier this month using software tools known as ransomware. The hackers encrypted the Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center’s files and held the sensitive data hostage. The hospital wound up paying $17,000 for the key to access its own database. Ryan Kalembar, senior vice president of cybersecurity strategy at Proofpoint -- a leading data protection company -- joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday: to explain how it all works and why it’s worrying for other vulnerable institutions.