The accelerating future of self-driving cars Just this week, Uber started self-driving car pickups in Pittsburgh, while Ford announced plans for autonomous car services. Google and Tesla are among the biggest names in the field, but a host of auto brands and other tech heavyweights are also investing heavily in driverless cars. Derek Thompson, senior editor for The Atlantic, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the future of this soon-to-be booming business.