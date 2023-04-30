Texas Manhunt
Carbon Capture Impact
Adidas Yeezy Lawsuit
Fleeing Sudan
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Reward offered as manhunt for Texas shooting suspect reaches "dead end"
Louisiana's health care deserts put women, babies at risk, doctors say
Second convoy of U.S. citizens fleeing Khartoum arrives at Port Sudan
How a tall Texan became an unlikely Australian rules football star
Surviving the torturous hell of the Hanoi Hilton
Texas surfer pushed offshore by strong winds rescued by Coast Guard
Tornado flips cars, downs trees after touching down in South Florida
Man has kidney transplant 2 years after placing Times Square ad seeking donors
Investors sue Adidas over Kanye West Yeezy deal
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Texas shooting suspect on the loose
The man accused of killing five people in a Texas home was still on the loose Sunday night. Authorities say Francisco Oropesa shot his neighbors after he was asked to stop firing his gun in his yard. Janet Shamlian has the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On