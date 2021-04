Texas lab working with Brazil to find Zika vaccine A team of CDC investigators is in Brazil examining the possible link between Zika and the birth defect, microcephaly. There are now at least 93 travel-related Zika cases in the U.S. in 22 states and Washington, D.C. A lab at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston is working with the Brazilian government to find a vaccine for Zika. Omar Villafranca reports.