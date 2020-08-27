Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
"Fat Shaming"
Republican National Convention
Hurricane Laura
Jacob Blake Shooting
Storm Surge
Katy Perry Baby
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Live updates: Laura bringing "catastrophic storm surge" to Louisiana
Officer who shot Jacob Blake identified
Texas dad arrested for daughters' 2008 "honor killing"
Governor: "Texans are in danger" despite minimal storm surge
Unrest hits Minneapolis after mistaken reports of police shooting
Protests in Kenosha over Jacob Blake shooting stay peaceful
New Zealand mosque shooter sentenced to life without parole
U.S. troops injured in tense encounter with Russian forces in Syria
The biggest threat from Hurricane Laura
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
2020 Republican National Convention
Republicans see U.S. as better off now than 4 years ago: CBS News poll
Takeaways from the Democratic National Convention
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Democrats are happy with Biden's VP pick: CBS News poll
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Hurricane Laura
Texas Governor Greg Abbott joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss Hurricane Laura as it hit the Texas coast. Plus, the complications of weathering a hurricane during a pandemic.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue