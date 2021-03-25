Live

Watch CBSN Live

Texas girl abducted by mom found 12 years later

Sabrina Allen was just 4 years old when she was kidnapped by her mother and taken to Mexico. Elaine Quijano reports on the international manhunt and the determination of the girl's father to bring her home.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.