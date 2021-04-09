Live

Watch CBSN Live

Texas dance halls in fight to preserve tradition

The Broken Spoke Dance Hall in Austin, Texas, is one of the few historic dance halls that remains open. Across Texas, many dance halls have closed down. Now they are fighting to stay open. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.