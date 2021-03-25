Live

Texas Boy invents a 'Save Me' phone App

Middle school student Dylan Puccetti has created an app that sends a pre-written message to a parent or other pre-programmed contact during an emergency as a way to keep kids safe. KHOU's Tim Wetzel reports.
