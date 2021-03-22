Live

Texas BBQ expert lives out his dream

Daniel Vaughn has critiqued half of the 1,600 hundred barbecue joints in Texas. Having logged 13,000 miles making his way to various restaurants across the state, Vaughn is showing no sign of slowing down. Michelle Miller reports.
