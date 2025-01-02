Watch CBS News

Tesla sales declined for first time in a decade

Tesla sales for 2024 declined for the first time in 10 years despite enticing financing offers and low-priced leases. CBS MoneyWarch correspondent Kelly O'Grady has more on the alarming trend. Also, Apple settles a lawsuit over user privacy.
