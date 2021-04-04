Tension in Cleveland after cop cleared in killings While protests over the weekend remained peaceful for the most part, 71 people were arrested in skirmishes with police after a white police officer was cleared in the shooting deaths of two unarmed black suspects. In 2012, Michael Brelo fired 49 shots in a chase that killed Timothy Russell and Malissa Williams. Jericka Duncan spoke to the Russell family about the verdict and concern about what will happen next in the case of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.