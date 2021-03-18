Live

Tension grows ahead of Crimea's referendum

U.S. attempts to stall an upcoming referendum on Ukraine's Crimean peninsula failed. The residents will decide whether to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. But, as Jeff Pegues reports, tension is building ahead of the vote.
