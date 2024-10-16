Tension between Canada, India continues after top diplomats expelled Canada and India have expelled each other's senior diplomats as the two countries' dispute continues over the assassination of a prominent Sikh activist, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in Vancouver last year. Canada has claimed that officials had credible evidence the Indian government was involved with the murder, but India has rejected those allegations. Mercedes Stephenson, Global News' Ottawa bureau chief, joined CBS News to discuss the situation.