Live

Watch CBSN Live

Tense Gaza truce holds, hopes pinned on Cairo

Israeli tanks have pulled out of the Gaza Strip, but they haven't gone far. Charlie D'Agata reports that with a 72-hour cease-fire ticking away fast, all hopes are pinned on diplomats in Cairo striking a longer-term peace deal.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.