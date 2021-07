Tennessee halts all vaccine outreach to eligible teens as COVID cases rise in 49 states Tennessee is stopping all vaccine outreach to those 14 and older, despite children and teens making up 15% of the state's COVID-19 cases and an uptick in almost every state. Jericka Duncan spoke with one mother who fears for the safety of her 11-year-old immunocompromised son and the risks he faces when he goes back to in-person classes this fall.