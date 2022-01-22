CBS News App
COVID Pandemic
Teen travels around the world in 155 days
A teenager made aviation history by becoming the youngest woman to fly solo around the world. On Thursday, Zara Rutherford completed a five-month, 32,000-mile journey and returned in record time. Dana Jacobson has the details.
