Teen allegedly groped on United flight: "I don't feel safe" A 16-year-old girl is speaking out after she says she was sexually assaulted on an overnight United Airlines flight last month. She alerted a flight attendant, but when the plane landed, the teen says everyone walked off - including the man she says assaulted her. She and her mother asked us to protect their identities for an interview you will see only on "CBS This Morning." Anna Werner reports.