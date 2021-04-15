Live

Ted Cruz edges closer to Donald Trump

The CBS News battleground tracker shows Ted Cruz has a six-point lead over Donald Trump heading in to a possibly game-changing primary in Wisconsin. Over the weekend, Cruz also topped Trump in Colorado and North Dakota. Major Garrett reports.
