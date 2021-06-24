Teamsters plan effort to unionize Amazon One of the United States' largest unions is launching an effort to organize Amazon workers nationwide. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, known commonly as the Teamsters Union, will vote Thursday on a resolution aimed at building worker power at the online retail giant. The news comes a few months after Amazon successfully defeated unionization efforts by employees at one of its warehouses in Alabama. CBS news tech and politics reporter Musadiq Bidar joined CBSN's "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss.