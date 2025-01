Group of Los Angeles firefighters briefly run out of water while putting out flames A state of emergency was declared in California as multiple wildfires destroyed homes near L.A. and killed at least 5 people. CBS News Los Angeles' Joy Benedict reports that some firefighters ran out of water, but got help from other departments. Rachel Kim interviews a resident looking for "a sign of hope to get over this devastation." Gio Insignares has more on an active fire-fight.