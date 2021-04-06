Live

Taylor Swift takes on counterfeiters in China

Taylor Swift shook off Apple and Spotify over music royalties, but now she's going after what may be a more difficult target: Chinese counterfeiters. Seth Doane reports on how the superstar and businesswoman saw a problem and an opportunity.
