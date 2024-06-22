Watch CBS News

Taxpayers continue to foot the bill for Jan. 6 attack, CBS News finds; SCOTUS decision looms

A Supreme Court ruling that could impact dozens, if not hundreds, of Jan. 6 convictions — and possibly upend some criminal charges against former President Donald Trump — is still ahead. The court will decide if a federal obstruction law used to charge some rioters was misused by prosecutors. Meanwhile, a review by CBS News found that taxpayers are still footing most of the bill for repairing damage caused by the attack.
